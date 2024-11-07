Wipro Partners With RELEX Solutions To Optimise Enterprise Retail, Inventory Planning

Technology services company Wipro Ltd. has announced a partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of supply chain and retail planning solutions. The integration with RELEX’s artificial intelligence-based supply chain and retail planning platform seeks to enable enterprises to optimise retail operations and inventory planning.

The partnership combines Wipro’s expertise in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors with RELEX’s AI-based platform. The platform enables retailers, wholesalers and consumer goods companies to improve sales, reduce costs and waste by optimising demand, merchandise, supply chain and operations planning across the value chain.

“Demand forecasting is crucial to retailers’ success,” said Srini Rajamani, senior vice president and sector head, consumer and life sciences, Wipro. “Yet, in today’s omnichannel retail environment, effective inventory planning is harder than ever before. Through this partnership with RELEX, we will be able to deploy advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help our joint retail and CPG clients stay ahead of market shifts and optimise their operations.”