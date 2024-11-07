Wipro Partners With RELEX Solutions To Optimise Enterprise Retail, Inventory Planning
The partnership combines Wipro’s expertise in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors with RELEX’s AI-based supply chain and retail planning platform.
Technology services company Wipro Ltd. has announced a partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider of supply chain and retail planning solutions. The integration with RELEX’s artificial intelligence-based supply chain and retail planning platform seeks to enable enterprises to optimise retail operations and inventory planning.
The partnership combines Wipro’s expertise in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors with RELEX’s AI-based platform. The platform enables retailers, wholesalers and consumer goods companies to improve sales, reduce costs and waste by optimising demand, merchandise, supply chain and operations planning across the value chain.
“Demand forecasting is crucial to retailers’ success,” said Srini Rajamani, senior vice president and sector head, consumer and life sciences, Wipro. “Yet, in today’s omnichannel retail environment, effective inventory planning is harder than ever before. Through this partnership with RELEX, we will be able to deploy advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help our joint retail and CPG clients stay ahead of market shifts and optimise their operations.”
RELEX’s platform allows for integrated supply chain management for all distribution channels. The platform optimises internal processes and enhances collaboration with suppliers in areas such as demand, availability and resource planning. Additionally, the platform supports merchandising, inventory management and operations planning, ensuring data integration and real-time analytics.
"Our partnership with Wipro will effectively support many retailers and consumer goods companies looking to centralise their retail and supply chain operations and be best positioned to anticipate, and accurately predict and manage demand, said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO, RELEX Solutions.