Wipro Partners With Indian Institute Of Science For Online Master’s Programme In AI

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd. is collaborating with Indian Institute of Science to offer eligible employees a higher education programme in artificial intelligence.

The online Master’s in Technology course will focus on AI, foundations of machine learning/AI, data science and business analytics in an attempt to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains.

Wipro's investment in expanding its AI capabilities through skill-building aims to develop a future-ready workforce by engaging with universities and institutions and enhancing talent as part of the company’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes.

“Gen AI is evolving at a rapid pace, and we are confident that selected employees will gain immensely from the knowledge at IISc and develop capabilities for the opportunities ahead delivering strong business outcomes,” said Sanjeev Jain, senior vice president and global head, business operations, Wipro.

As part of the collaboration, selected employees will have access to IISc faculty members, online lectures, libraries and alumni networks, Wipro said. They will also be mentored by professionals from the data, analytics and AI practice at the company.

“We are happy to support Wipro in providing higher education opportunities for their employees, especially in emerging areas like data science, gen AI and next-gen communications, through the highly successful MTech (Online) programme offered by IISc for the past few years,” said Rajesh Sundaresan, dean, Division of EECS, IISc.

“The programme curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as our full-time programmes, with our faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications,” Sundaresan added.

Along with advancing education and skills within its workforce, Wipro also aims to advance its leadership position in the area of AI through the collaboration with IISc, the company said.