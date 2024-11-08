Wipro Launches Google Gemini Experience Zone To Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation
The experience zone will allow enterprises to witness AI technologies and identify the optimal generative AI use cases.
Wipro Ltd. and Google Cloud have launched Wipro’s Google Gemini Experience Zone, a new in-person experience where Wipro customers can witness Google’s artificial intelligence technologies. The experience zone will also assist enterprises in working with Wipro to identify the optimal generative AI use cases for their businesses.
The experience zone will be hosted at Wipro’s innovation labs in Silicon Valley Innovation Centre, Mountain View, California. A similar experience zone will soon be set up in Bengaluru, the company said. These zones will serve as spaces where enterprises can gain hands-on experience with Google’s AI technology, including Gemini models, Vertex AI and more.
According to Wipro, the experience zone will offer a range of services to enterprises, such as:
Experiment With Generative AI: Businesses will have access to Google Gemini’s large language models, enabling them to test AI-driven use cases in person like natural language understanding techniques, image generation, customer interactions and predictive analytics.
AI Solutions: Wipro will work with enterprises to co-create industry-specific solutions featuring Google Cloud’s AI, which can be integrated into existing business workflows.
Industry-Specific AI Use Cases: Enterprises can explore AI applications in industries such as retail, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and telecommunications, addressing challenges such as enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations and optimising supply chains.
Collaboration And Innovation: Customers can collaborate with AI and machine learning experts from Wipro and Google Cloud to accelerate their AI adoption and build AI capabilities.
"Our new Google Gemini Experience Zone is a key step in our mission to empower clients with the tools they need to drive AI-led business transformation. We will provide a sandbox for businesses to engage directly with Wipro and Google Cloud experts, experiment with real-world AI applications and tailor solutions that address clients’ unique challenges," said Satish Y, senior vice president and global head, cloud practices, ecosystem and partnerships, Wipro FullStride Cloud.