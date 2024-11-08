Wipro Launches Google Gemini Experience Zone To Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

Wipro Ltd. and Google Cloud have launched Wipro’s Google Gemini Experience Zone, a new in-person experience where Wipro customers can witness Google’s artificial intelligence technologies. The experience zone will also assist enterprises in working with Wipro to identify the optimal generative AI use cases for their businesses.

The experience zone will be hosted at Wipro’s innovation labs in Silicon Valley Innovation Centre, Mountain View, California. A similar experience zone will soon be set up in Bengaluru, the company said. These zones will serve as spaces where enterprises can gain hands-on experience with Google’s AI technology, including Gemini models, Vertex AI and more.