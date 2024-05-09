Wipro, Kognitos Collaborate To Deploy Generative AI-Based Business Automation Solutions

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd. and Kognitos Inc., a provider of generative artificial intelligence automation and a portfolio company of Wipro Ventures, have announced a collaboration to deploy enterprise-ready gen AI-based business automation solutions. In addition, Wipro Ventures, Wipro’s corporate investment arm, has invested in Kognitos as part of the firm’s Series A funding round.

Wipro’s digital operations and platforms business will leverage Kognitos’ platform to drive productivity. The platform will automate business process workflows for enterprises in use cases like order management, contact centre, and finance and accounting services. The Financial Shared Services team at Wipro will also use the platform to manage processes like collection accounting and complex reconciliations.

“Generative AI is already becoming a key pillar for business process automation. The Kognitos platform leverages enterprise-ready, safe AI and will enable us to help our customers reimagine their business processes and achieve operational efficiencies at scale,” said Jasjit Singh Kang, senior vice president and business head, digital operations and platforms, Wipro Ltd.

Kognitos allows users to automate business processes using plain human language. Its natural language processing capabilities facilitate deployment, help handle a range of use cases and moves exception handling to the business user, reducing the burden on IT.

“It is becoming imperative for all large enterprises to not just deploy AI, but to empower their employees to govern it well. This alliance further advances our mission of bringing safe AI to the world,” said Kognitos CEO Binny Gill.

Wipro said it will also establish a Centre of Excellence and train its associates to deploy the solution from Kognitos for enterprise customers.