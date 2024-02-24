Wipro, Intel Foundry Collaborate To Advance Chip Design And Development

The technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd. said it is collaborating with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation to meet rising demand.

Both the companies will work to accelerate the development of Intel’s advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38% annually from 2023 to 2032. The collaboration aims to address the rising demand for AI chip manufacturing, as companies race to roll out generative AI-enabled products.

Wipro's design services and Intel Foundry’s manufacturing capabilities will enable organisations, especially across heavy industries such as automotive, industrial and telecommunications, to leverage generative AI-driven designs and foundry services.

"Together, with Intel, we will deliver silicon devices to our clients with proven industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry. We will be targeting new startup markets, especially in the Gen AI space, helping our clients further shorten the time to market," said Atul Kapur, vice president and business head, HiTech, Wipro.

Wipro said that its investment in the ai360 ecosystem, combined with this collaboration with Intel on AI-driven chip manufacturing, will help businesses achieve their growth goals. Furthermore, Intel Foundry's user-friendly adoption process and Wipro's IP expertise in areas such as DDR, HBM, PCIe, CXL, OPIO, RLINK/DP PHY and FIVR/LDO will help improve time-to-market and support organisations in design verification and physical design.

"Wipro will leverage Intel’s strong worldwide fabrication plants to ensure silicon availability by delivering a geo-diverse and resilient semiconductor supply chain that enables clients across businesses and geographies to address their silicon shortage problems,” said Harmeet Chauhan, global head of Wipro Engineering Edge.