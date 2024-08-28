Wipro, Dell Expand Partnership To Strengthen Enterprise AI Platform

Wipro Ltd. is expanding its collaboration with Dell Technologies to integrate the Dell AI Factory with its Enterprise AI-Ready Platform. The collaboration aims to enhance cost control and risk mitigation while accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across cloud, data centre and edge environments.

Wipro’s platform will leverage the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, including Dell-validated designs for generative AI, helping gen AI processing without extensive upfront investment. The platform is supported by Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software platform, H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.

The Dell AI Factory with Nvidia offers AI-optimised technologies and validated and integrated solutions for enterprises to achieve AI outcomes faster. Access to the portfolio of solutions helps businesses deploy AI by considering both technical and business requirements.

“Enterprises are keen to utilise their own data and business context to train, fine-tune and deploy AI on Dell solutions. This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to the data rather than moving data to AI,” said Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

The Wipro AI Control Centre, which helps power IT and business using the technology, will help integrate use case blueprints across the AI life cycle, from pilot to production, and support the safe, responsible and sustainable adoption of AI by offering governance, observability and automation capabilities.

“As the market demand for AI-enabled solutions continues to climb, Dell is innovating at every level of the AI technology stack to deliver future-proof data centres,” said Denise Millard, chief partner officer, Dell Technologies. “By leveraging the Dell AI Factory in Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, we’re providing customers with a comprehensive collection of products, solutions and services to accelerate their AI initiatives.”

The Dell solution is available for enterprises to experience at Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Studio in Bengaluru.