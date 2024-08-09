Wipro, Cyble Collaborate To Offer AI-Driven Cybersecurity Risk Management Solutions

Wipro Ltd. has partnered with threat intelligence provider Cyble to enhance enterprise cybersecurity risk management through artificial intelligence-driven threat intelligence solutions. The partnership will combine Cyble's AI systems and automation capabilities with Wipro’s security and compliance expertise, and seek to provide security teams with better insights and enable informed decision-making.

Cyble’s AI and machine learning-driven platforms will be integrated into Wipro’s cybersecurity risk frameworks to provide real-time threat intelligence, attack surface management and risk assessments to protect businesses against advanced cyber threats, Wipro said. The technology integration will also enable dark web monitoring and brand protection for early threat detection and response.

“In this age of continuous disruption, enterprises must stay several steps ahead of the bad actors by implementing robust and automated threat detection platforms. Cyble’s leadership in AI and automation perfectly complements the deep understanding of today’s risk and compliance challenges that Wipro’s expert cybersecurists bring to the table,” said Tony Buffomante, senior vice president and global head, cybersecurity and risk services, Wipro.

“Together, we are committed to delivering unparalleled threat intelligence and mitigation capabilities to global enterprises. Our advanced solutions offer brand monitoring and detection, data breach monitoring and cyber threat intelligence that empower organisations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats,” added Beenu Arora, chief executive officer of Cyble.