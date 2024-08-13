Wipro Adopts Google Cloud AI Technologies, To Train Workforce On Gen AI Tools

Wipro Ltd. has announced that it will be scaling up Google Cloud AI adoption. Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro will equip its workforce with generative AI-powered tools to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver gen AI solutions.

This includes building new industry solutions utilising Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programs, integrating Gemini Code Assist into its own internal tooling to accelerate application development, and utilising Gemini for rapid prototyping of its own internal applications.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio will also integrate Gemini’s reasoning and analysis capabilities into its core business platforms and innovation hubs. These hubs are designed to drive business transformation and outcomes by developing best practices, tools and frameworks that combine Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem with Google Cloud’s gen AI offerings.

“Wipro’s expanding expertise with Google Cloud AI will benefit its enterprise clients on many of their most critical projects, including cloud migrations, data analytics, application modernisation and more,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud.

To scale its gen AI projects, Wipro will train its associates on Google Cloud’s AI technologies, including Gemini, to better help enterprises deploy and manage AI projects. This is expected to enhance projects such as application migrations and modernisation, with gen AI-enabled productivity improvements of up to 30%, according to Wipro’s estimates.

Gemini for Google Cloud’s capabilities will be embedded into the Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platforms and utilised across Wipro’s physical studios in Bengaluru, London, New Jersey, Dallas and Mountain View. Wipro will also leverage Gemini to facilitate app migration, modernisation and operations on the cloud.

“With Gemini infused into our Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platform, we will continue to help our clients leverage the power of cloud, adapt to an AI-driven future, and transform their businesses,” said Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.