Will Your Device Get Apple Intelligence With iOS 18.1?
To enjoy Apple Intelligence features, there are a few restrictions, including the iPhone or iPad model you have, which region you are in, and more.
The iOS 18.1 software update from Apple is expected to roll out in October, and Apple users are excitedly anticipating Apple Intelligence as part of the update.
However, to enjoy Apple Intelligence features, there are a few restrictions, including the iPhone or iPad model you have, which region you are in, and more. Take a look:
Devices That Will Support Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence features are restricted to the below devices for now:
iPhones:
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Macs:
M3 MacBook Air
M2 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air
M3 MacBook Pro
M2 MacBook Pro
M1 MacBook Pro
M3 iMac
M1 iMac
M2 Mac mini
M1 Mac mini
M2 Max Mac Studio
M1 Max Mac Studio
M2 Ultra Mac Pro
iPads:
M4 iPad Pro
M2 iPad Pro
M1 iPad Pro
M2 iPad Air
M1 iPad Air
Language Support
Apple Intelligence will initially be available in US English, and your device will need to be set to US English. According to Apple, some features and support for additional languages, including Indian English, French, Japanese and Spanish, will be coming over the course of the next year.
Regions
Apple Intelligence will not be enabled for users in China and the European Union due to “privacy and security concerns.” Apple said it is working with regulators to understand and comply with regulatory requirements before the rollout in these regions.
Apple Intelligence Waitlist
Apple has put in place an Apple Intelligence waitlist system for users.
(Source: Apple)
Even when you install the public beta of iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1 or iPadOS 18.1 (depending upon your device), Apple Intelligence won’t be immediately available. The company has put in place a waitlist system for users.
For joining the waitlist, follow the steps below:
Go to device Settings.
Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.
Tap ‘Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist’.
Hit the blue ‘Join Waitlist’ button on the pop-up.
You will receive a notification once access is granted.
Go back to Settings and confirm that the Apple Intelligence toggle is turned on.