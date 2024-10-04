Will Your Device Get Apple Intelligence With iOS 18.1?

NDTV ProfitTechnologyWill Your Device Get Apple Intelligence With iOS 18.1?
04 Oct 2024, 04:16 PM IST
The iOS 18.1 software update from Apple is expected to roll out in October, and Apple users are excitedly anticipating Apple Intelligence as part of the update.

However, to enjoy Apple Intelligence features, there are a few restrictions, including the iPhone or iPad model you have, which region you are in, and more. Take a look:

Devices That Will Support Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence features are restricted to the below devices for now:

iPhones:

  • iPhone 16

  • iPhone 16 Plus

  • iPhone 16 Pro

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • iPhone 15 Pro

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

Macs:

  • M3 MacBook Air

  • M2 MacBook Air

  • M1 MacBook Air

  • M3 MacBook Pro

  • M2 MacBook Pro

  • M1 MacBook Pro

  • M3 iMac

  • M1 iMac

  • M2 Mac mini

  • M1 Mac mini

  • M2 Max Mac Studio

  • M1 Max Mac Studio

  • M2 Ultra Mac Pro

iPads:

  • M4 iPad Pro

  • M2 iPad Pro

  • M1 iPad Pro

  • M2 iPad Air

  • M1 iPad Air

Language Support

Apple Intelligence will initially be available in US English, and your device will need to be set to US English. According to Apple, some features and support for additional languages, including Indian English, French, Japanese and Spanish, will be coming over the course of the next year.

Regions

Apple Intelligence will not be enabled for users in China and the European Union due to “privacy and security concerns.” Apple said it is working with regulators to understand and comply with regulatory requirements before the rollout in these regions.

Apple Intelligence Waitlist

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple has put in place an Apple Intelligence waitlist system for users.</p><p>(Source: Apple)</p></div>

Apple has put in place an Apple Intelligence waitlist system for users.

(Source: Apple)

Even when you install the public beta of iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1 or iPadOS 18.1 (depending upon your device), Apple Intelligence won’t be immediately available. The company has put in place a waitlist system for users.

For joining the waitlist, follow the steps below:

  • Go to device Settings.

  • Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.

  • Tap ‘Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist’.

  • Hit the blue ‘Join Waitlist’ button on the pop-up.

  • You will receive a notification once access is granted.

  • Go back to Settings and confirm that the Apple Intelligence toggle is turned on.

