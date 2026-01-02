Will GTA 6 Cost $100? Former Rockstar Director Weighs In

Speculation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI continues to circulate, with rumours and leaks regularly fuelling anticipation for Rockstar Games’ next flagship release. Alongside discussions about its launch timeline, fans have also been wondering how much GTA 6 will cost.

From talks about the game’s release to claims that it could debut at $100, online discussions have suggested that GTA 6 might redefine pricing norms for AAA titles. But those concerns have been pushed back by former Rockstar Games technical director Obbe Vermeij. Speaking to GamesHub, Vermeij said the speculation around a $100 price tag does not align with how the company operates.

Vermeij, who worked on several GTA titles during his time at the studio, said, “Rockstar haven’t said anything about $100. This is just something that the internet has decided.”

According to Vermeij, Rockstar’s long-established business strategy makes such a move unnecessary. While GTA 6 is widely expected to have a massive development budget, he suggested that pushing the standard edition beyond the prevailing AAA price range would not serve the company’s broader commercial goals.

Instead, Rockstar has historically focused on long-term revenue generation rather than maximising returns from the initial sale. Keeping the base game closer to the current $70 benchmark allows a larger number of players to enter the ecosystem.

Vermeij told GamesHub, “Rather than trying to cash in that extra $30, I think they’re just going to make it a regular priced game and then make the money on the back-end in the years to come.”

He also added that charging more for deluxe or premium editions, rather than inflating the cost of the standard version, would make more sense within the studio’s existing approach.