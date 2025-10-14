Will ChatGPT Become A Social Media App? OpenAI Tests DM Feature

OpenAI seems to be extending ChatGPT’s capabilities beyond conversational AI. The company appears to be testing elements that might turn ChatGPT into a social media platform. According to reports, the company is testing group chat and direct messages (DMs) in the ChatGPT app.

Tibor Blaho, lead engineer at AIPRM.com, a browser plugin that offers prompt templates for large language models (LLMs), stated about the new DM functionality in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Blaho said the feature, called Calpico and Calpico Rooms, is present in the Android beta version of ChatGPT.

“‘Direct Messages’ has now been added to the ChatGPT Android app (version 1.2025.273 beta) - codename ‘Calpico’ / ‘Calpico Rooms’,” he wrote in his post, dated Oct. 2.

It is said to be similar to the DM feature that OpenAI already has on the Sora app for iPhone. “Direct messaging was first introduced yesterday in the new Sora 2 iOS app, and now code references in the ChatGPT Android app show it includes direct messaging too.”

Here’s the post: