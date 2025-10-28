Wikipedia Vs Grokipedia: How Both Online Encyclopedias Differ

Grokipedia functions quite differently from Wikipedia in one notable way: it lacks identifiable human contributors.

Wikipedia relies on volunteer editors, many of whom remain anonymous, but Grokipedia claims its content is verified by Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI.

The Verge has highlighted the contentious nature of using an AI tool to verify information, alluding to the problem of hallucination common to most AI chatbots.

Users aren’t permitted to alter entries directly on Grokipedia, though they can submit correction requests through an on-screen form if they spot inaccuracies.

Some of the Grokipedia articles acknowledge that their information originates from Wikipedia. “The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License,” a disclaimer says at the bottom of some entries.