Why Talking To A Human In India Now Feels Impossible

The failure and disservice of this model have been most evident in the banking sector. The assumption that private sector banks, with their superior tech offerings, provide better than public banks is a thing of the past. In FY25, the RBI Ombudsman witnessed a 13.55% surge in complaints, driven largely by tech-enabled private sector banks, who have pioneered AI adoption.

Historically, public banks were often criticised for lagging in tech. But in FY25, private banks accounted for 37.53% of all complaints compared to PSB's 34.8%. This suggests that while PSBs may be slower in adopting tech, the aggressive automation strategies of private banks are generating more friction and dissatisfaction.

The challenges the digital wall poses in the banking sector are enormous. Victims of potential fraud are often forced to skim through IVR trees to find and report using the fraud option.

The most insidious impact of the Digital Wall is the exclusion of vulnerable demographics.

Senior citizens and non-digital natives, in particular, face the risk of a service lockout due to the rapid AI exposure to the customer service sector, as they are often unable to navigate complex and multi-layered AI menus.

A survey conducted by the Consumer Guidance Society of India in Mumbai in September 2025 revealed that 53% of senior citizens avoid digital banking due to fear and lack of skill. Instead, they rely on physical branches or phone support. But when phone support becomes an IVR maze, they are effectively locked out of the financial system.

This ineffective loop often lead towards unverified channels, such as fake customer care numbers found on Google, while also allowing fraudsters posing as human agents to siphon all the money.

This dark pattern is evident even more so in the Indian telecom sector, which is effectively an oligopoly of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

With little to no competition, the incentive to improve service is low, and AI is used primarily as a cost shield.

While TRAI regulations mandate that IVR systems must facilitate a "Talk to Agent" option, most telecom companies bypass this by placing this option at the end of an IVR maze, meaning it may take an individual at least seven to eight minutes to end up talking to a human agent.