Who Is Mary Ann Davidson? Oracle's Security Chief Quits After Nearly 40 Years Amid Company Reorganisation

Davidson's official profile on Oracle's website highlights her role representing the company on the board of the Information Technology Information Sharing and Analysis Center. It also notes her service on the international board of the Information Systems Security Association, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She was also a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies Commission on Cybersecurity for the 44th Presidency, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In addition, she has testified before multiple US House and Senate committees on cybersecurity. Her academic background includes a BSME from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. During her time in the US Navy Civil Engineer Corps, she was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal, according to her Oracle profile.

According to the Bloomberg report, Davidson was long considered a close ally of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison on security matters. In a 2002 interview with Businessweek, she recalled the challenges of ensuring Oracle’s products lived up to Ellison’s high-profile “unbreakable” marketing campaign.

Davidson went on to oversee the creation of industry-leading systems for testing Oracle’s code and safeguarding products against hackers. However, her forthright style occasionally sparked controversy. In 2015, she drew criticism after a personal blog post in which she warned customers against searching for vulnerabilities in Oracle software themselves. She stated that such practices breached licensing agreements and often wasted her team’s resources.

Despite such controversies, Davidson’s nearly 40-year career at Oracle cements her legacy as a pioneering figure in corporate cybersecurity. Her influence has shaped both Oracle’s internal culture and the wider security landscape.