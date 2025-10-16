Who Is Ke Yang? Apple's AI Search Head Quits Weeks After Promotion, Joins Meta

Apple's executive leading its AI-driven web search push, Ke Yang, is leaving the company to join Meta, according to multiple media reports. His exit comes only weeks after he was given a promotion to run Apple’s "Answers, Knowledge and Information" (AKI) team, which is building web-connected, ChatGPT-style features for Siri.

AKI is central to a major Siri overhaul planned for March. The new Siri is meant to fetch live web results and use a user’s personal data (with permission) to handle more complex tasks. This effort aims to help Apple compete with OpenAI, Perplexity, and Google’s Gemini in AI search.

Yang's promotion to lead AKI was reported only weeks ago, and his exit now raises questions about continuity for Apple’s Siri modernisation.

Yang recently began reporting directly to John Giannandrea, Apple’s SVP for AI and machine learning, after taking over AKI from Robby Walker. With Yang’s departure, AKI will now report to Benoit Dupin, who manages Apple’s machine-learning cloud infrastructure. Apple and Meta haven’t commented publicly on the matter.