Who Is Aman Jain? Meet Meta India's New Public Policy Head

Meta India announced on Thursday that it has appointed Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy. Jain currently serves as the Director of Public Policy at Amazon India.

“Today we’re sharing the appointment of Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy to lead our company’s policy strategy and engagements in India,” the company said in a press release.

Jain will join Meta early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Aman will also be a member of the India leadership team, according to Meta.

“Next month, I’ll be closing a meaningful chapter at Amazon and stepping into an exciting new opportunity. More on that soon. My 2+ years at Amazon have given me a front-row seat to the incredible dynamism of India’s e-commerce industry…,” he shared in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

On his appointment, Milner said: “I’m pleased to welcome Aman as Head of Public Policy in India. His extensive experience in public policy and technology, will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment.He will also be a strong addition to Meta’s APAC Policy leadership team.”