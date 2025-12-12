Who Is Aman Jain? Meet Meta India's New Public Policy Head
Meta India announced on Thursday that it has appointed Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy. Jain currently serves as the Director of Public Policy at Amazon India.
“Today we’re sharing the appointment of Aman Jain as the new head of Public Policy to lead our company’s policy strategy and engagements in India,” the company said in a press release.
Jain will join Meta early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Aman will also be a member of the India leadership team, according to Meta.
“Next month, I’ll be closing a meaningful chapter at Amazon and stepping into an exciting new opportunity. More on that soon. My 2+ years at Amazon have given me a front-row seat to the incredible dynamism of India’s e-commerce industry…,” he shared in a LinkedIn post on Friday.
On his appointment, Milner said: “I’m pleased to welcome Aman as Head of Public Policy in India. His extensive experience in public policy and technology, will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment.He will also be a strong addition to Meta’s APAC Policy leadership team.”
Who Is Aman Jain?
The seasoned public policy leader with extensive experience of over 20 years across global tech companies, government and international organisations. Before joining Amazon in 2023, he spent seven years at Google India, serving in roles across fintech and public policy.
At Google, he served as the head for ‘Government Affairs and Public Policy’ between 2020-2022. He was then appointed to the team of the ‘Public Policy for APAC’ and later as the industry head for fintech between September 2022-November 2023.
Jain began his career as a volunteer with AIESEC in 2003. His earlier work also includes consulting work with the US Department of Justice and serving as an Advisor to the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. He was previously associated with AmericaSpeaks in Washington, D.C., and Director at Peter & David Enterprises in Gurugram.
Jain holds a dual Master’s in Public Administration and International Relations from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School (2011–2013). His other key achievements include being the co-author of the US DOJ’s first training module on identifying and preventing genocide and mass atrocities.