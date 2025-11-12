Whisper Leak Attack: Microsoft Warns About Unauthorised Access To Encrypted AI Chats By Hackers

Microsoft has disclosed a vulnerability affecting most server-based AI chatbots, which could allow hackers to identify the conversation topics on platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

Named Whisper Leak, the flaw exploits a side-channel attack that targets remote large language model (LLM)-based chatbots. Microsoft said the flaw does not break encryption. It instead uses metadata in network traffic that is still visible even when messages are protected by Transport Layer Security (TLS). It’s the same encryption used in online banking.

In a blog post, Microsoft said the new flaw could let ISPs, governments or anyone on the same Wi-Fi see what a user is discussing with an AI chatbot. The company stated that this vulnerability “poses real-world risks to users by oppressive governments where they may be targeting topics such as protesting, banned material, the election process, or journalism.”