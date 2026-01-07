When Will Apple's Pocket-Friendly iPhone 17e Hit The Market?

A budget-focused iPhone 17e is believed to be in development, and according to recent leaks, Apple may be planning to introduce the device in late February, around the same time it had rolled out the iPhone 16e last year.

A fresh post on Weibo from a tipster known as Smart Pikachu sheds light on several aspects of the upcoming iPhone 17e.

Among the key points is the claim that the handset will enter production soon after the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) concludes in Las Vegas.

The technology show is taking place this week and will end on Friday. CES is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, held every year in Las Vegas.

“Following CES, the iPhone 17e will also begin production, aiming to compete with lower-priced flagship phones. It features a 6.1-inch 'slim island' screen, a downclocked A19 chip, and no high refresh rate,” the tipster said on Weibo.