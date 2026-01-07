When Will Apple's Pocket-Friendly iPhone 17e Hit The Market?
According to a new report, Apple’s long-rumoured iPhone 17e is likely to move into the production phase shortly, following a timeline similar to that of the iPhone 16e.
A budget-focused iPhone 17e is believed to be in development, and according to recent leaks, Apple may be planning to introduce the device in late February, around the same time it had rolled out the iPhone 16e last year.
A fresh post on Weibo from a tipster known as Smart Pikachu sheds light on several aspects of the upcoming iPhone 17e.
Among the key points is the claim that the handset will enter production soon after the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) concludes in Las Vegas.
The technology show is taking place this week and will end on Friday. CES is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, held every year in Las Vegas.
“Following CES, the iPhone 17e will also begin production, aiming to compete with lower-priced flagship phones. It features a 6.1-inch 'slim island' screen, a downclocked A19 chip, and no high refresh rate,” the tipster said on Weibo.
This suggests Apple could begin mass manufacturing of the iPhone 17e within the next couple of weeks.
As a less prominent model in Apple’s line-up, the iPhone 17e’s manufacturing schedule is still open to question. On the other hand, flagship iPhones are generally produced at scale over a period of about four to six weeks before they hit the market, as per a report by 9to5Mac.
A production ramp-up in mid-January could set the stage for a late-February debut of the iPhone 17e. That would be broadly in line with the iPhone 16e, which launched on Feb. 28, 2025, after being revealed earlier in the month.
According to Smart Pikachu, the iPhone 17e is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display with Apple’s Dynamic Island interface and will be powered by the A19 chip.
Smart Pikachu has previously built a reputation for reliable Android-related leaks, although the same cannot be said for its Apple predictions, as reported by Apple Insider. More recently, the tipster suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro could feature under-display Face ID.
There is no way to substantiate the claim until Apple introduces the iPhone 18 Pro in September 2026, although the new iPhone 17e rumour broadly matches what has been speculated before, Apple Insider said.
Digital Chat Station, a popular Weibo account for tech related rumours, has already suggested that the iPhone 17e would feature Dynamic Island and be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, meaning Smart Pikachu’s claims are not entirely fresh.
Separate reports indicate the device may stick with the iPhone 14-era OLED display used on the iPhone 16e, albeit with slimmer bezels: a move that would leave the notch in place, according to MacRumors.