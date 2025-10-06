When Will Apple Announce Its October Event? M5 iPad Pro & AirTag 2 Launch Details Here

The iPhone 17 launch has passed, and Apple’s October event is now the centre of attention. The company is expected to reveal its latest iPad Pro models and smart home gadgets this month.

Recent leaks hint at some exciting reveals, including an M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2 and an upgraded Vision Pro headset. Although Apple has not confirmed the exact date, past trends offer clues about when the announcement is likely.

Apple has switched between staging dedicated product launch events and simply announcing new releases through press statements in recent years. Back in 2021, the firm unveiled the M1 MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3 and fresh HomePod mini colours at its Oct. 18 event.

In the following year, Apple introduced the M2-powered iPad, 10th-generation iPad, and third-generation Apple TV 4K via press announcements, again on Oct. 18. The company then returned to hosting a live event, titled Scary Fast, on Oct. 30, 2023, where it revealed the M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac.