When Will Apple Announce Its October Event? M5 iPad Pro & AirTag 2 Launch Details Here
Apple is likely to unveil new iPad Pro models featuring the M5 chip, an upgraded Vision Pro and the next-generation AirTag 2 at the event.
The iPhone 17 launch has passed, and Apple’s October event is now the centre of attention. The company is expected to reveal its latest iPad Pro models and smart home gadgets this month.
Recent leaks hint at some exciting reveals, including an M5 iPad Pro, AirTag 2 and an upgraded Vision Pro headset. Although Apple has not confirmed the exact date, past trends offer clues about when the announcement is likely.
Apple has switched between staging dedicated product launch events and simply announcing new releases through press statements in recent years. Back in 2021, the firm unveiled the M1 MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3 and fresh HomePod mini colours at its Oct. 18 event.
In the following year, Apple introduced the M2-powered iPad, 10th-generation iPad, and third-generation Apple TV 4K via press announcements, again on Oct. 18. The company then returned to hosting a live event, titled Scary Fast, on Oct. 30, 2023, where it revealed the M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac.
Last year, the M4-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini were launched through a press release accompanied by a brief introduction video. This pattern indicates that Apple usually holds a live event for unveiling products every alternate year. As there was no event in 2024, an announcement for this year’s Fall event is anticipated.
Apple traditionally unveiled new products in mid-October, but has shifted to holding its launches towards the end of the month over the past two years. Accordingly, the 2025 October event is likely to be scheduled during the final week of this month, potentially between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30.
If the information proves correct, pre-bookings for the newly unveiled devices are expected to commence the following week, possibly on Nov. 7.
That said, this prediction is purely speculative and drawn from past patterns. Apple is expected to announce the official date in the near future.