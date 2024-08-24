Apple Targets Sept. 10 Debut For New iPhones, AirPods And Watches

They all represent models with base-level versions of the M4 chip. Three of the Macs have 10 total cores in their central processing units, or CPUs, while one low-end version includes eight total cores — a measure of performance. The versions with 10-core CPUs also have 10-core GPUs, or graphics engines. The model with an eight-core CPU, meanwhile, has an eight-core graphics engine. They all have either 16 or 32 gigabytes of memory.