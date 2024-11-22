WhatsApp's New 'Voice Message Transcripts': Here's How To Transcribe Audio Using The Feature

While connecting with friends and family is more intimate when you send a voice message, there can be instances when you're too busy, in a noisy environment, or can't pause and listen to a lengthy voicemail.

To overcome this problem, WhatsApp is now introducing voice message transcripts. Voice messages can be transcribed into text to help users keep up with conversations no matter what they're doing.

According to WhatsApp, voice message transcripts will soon be available to its users. Transcripts will roll out globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start. The company said it has plans to add more languages over the coming months.

The feature would create a text transcript of a voice message received using on-device processing and show it in the same chat window. Transcripts will be generated on a user's device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read personal messages, the messaging platform said.