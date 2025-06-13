WhatsApp’s New Features To Make Chats More Expressive: Animated Emojis, Sticker Maker, Photo Polls, More
WhatsApp will now include capabilities to make personalised animated stickers, animated emojis, and to create groups without instantly adding members.
These updates are available for the latest WhatsApp versions for Android and iOS on compatible devices. While some users already have access to these features, more will be get them in the upcoming weeks.
Simpler Group Creation
Users can create a new group without immediately adding members, starting with just the group name and then inviting people via link or add them directly. This eliminates the need to choose participants during the creation process.
Animated Emojis
WhatsApp has added animated emojis to Chats, adding fun and flair to discussions. Certain emoticons will now animate when users send them. The red heart, two hearts, hundred points, winking face, sunglasses, sparkles, and a kissing face are among the animated emojis.
Animated Sticker Maker And Avatar Social Stickers
A new animated sticker maker in Chats enables users to create moving stickers from videos. One-on-one chats also now have avatar social stickers, which can be shared with contacts who have avatars.
Media Sharing And Captions
Users can now include a shared caption for all the pictures and videos they send at once, and recipients can respond or react to both the collection and to individual items.
Calls Update
A dedicated tab for making new calls, sharing call links, and maintaining call history has been added. Users can also use six entertaining effects and six filters during video calls or photo capture.
Updates Tab
WhatsApp has made a number of improvements to the Updates tab, which has Status and Channels. Channels admins can now build photo polls, with option of its own image. Users can easily revisit important topics by staring their favourite channel updates. Users can now also mention groups in a status update. Every group member can reshare the status with their own networks after receiving a notification in the group chat.