WhatsApp's New Feature To Soon Allow Users To Transfer Files Without Internet Connection; Details Here

To activate this feature, users must grant necessary permissions, including the option to be discoverable by nearby users. Additionally, permissions for accessing storage and media files, location, and connecting with other devices on the local network are required. However, users retain full control and can revoke these permissions at any time.

Crucially, the 'People Nearby' file transfers will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the same level of security as WhatsApp messages and calls. Throughout the transfer process, the phone number will remain hidden.

The functionality of the 'People Nearby' feature is straightforward, resembling the Quick Share option in other apps. It utilises the proximity of two devices and presents a dedicated screen where users can view available nearby devices and share files seamlessly.

In addition to the 'People Nearby' feature, WhatsApp is also exploring other updates, such as the option to attach personalised notes to individual contacts. These features, if well-received, could soon become part of a WhatsApp update, enhancing the app's functionality and user interaction.