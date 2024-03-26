WhatsApp's New Feature Allows Users To Pin Multiple Messages In A Chat; Here's How To Use

Initially introduced in December 2023, the ability to pin messages enabled users to highlight important content within their chats. However, users were limited to pinning only one message per chat. Responding to user feedback and demand, WhatsApp has now expanded this functionality to accommodate up to three pinned messages per chat.

The pinned messages are prominently displayed at the top of the chat, just below the chat name and image. This ensures that important information remains easily accessible to all participants. Tapping on the pinned message banner swiftly navigates users to the designated message within the chat.

A notable feature of the multi-pin message functionality is its ability to provide a preview of the latest pinned message alongside, indicating the total number of pinned messages. This streamlined interface allows users to quickly assess the pinned content within a chat and access relevant information with ease.