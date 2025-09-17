WhatsApp's Former Security Boss Alleges Meta Appraisal System Targeted Criticism

A former security head at WhatsApp has initiated legal action against its parent company, Meta, for alleged privacy violations and retaliation against him for reporting flaws. The lawsuit alleges that Meta failed to address significant security vulnerabilities within the messaging service, potentially exposing billions of users to risk.

The ex-security chief at WhatsApp, Attaullah Baig, alleges that Meta failed to comply with cybersecurity rules and retaliated against him after he raised concerns about these issues, according to a Guardian report.

Baig, who led WhatsApp’s security division between 2021 and 2025, has alleged that around 1,500 engineers were able to view user information without adequate checks in place. He suggests this lack of control may have breached a 2020 US ruling that had already fined the company $5 billion for privacy violations.

In his lawsuit, Attaullah has also alleged that Meta manipulated its employee review process, the Performance Summary Cycle (PSC), and used it as a tool to penalise him. As reported by Business Insider, commenting on the retaliation, he said, “It was almost immediate.”