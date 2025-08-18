WhatsApp Video Calling Just Got Better — Now Schedule Calls, Raise Hand To Speak

Whether you’re arranging a catch-up with the whole family or organising a meeting with coworkers, planning ahead is sometimes necessary. Now, you can schedule calls and invite individuals or groups in advance by tapping the “+” button in your Calls tab and selecting “Schedule call.”

In the Calls tab, you can view and manage all your upcoming calls, along with a list of attendees and call links that you can add to your personal calendar or share with others. Additionally, all participants will receive a notification as the call approaches.