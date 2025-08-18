WhatsApp Video Calling Just Got Better — Now Schedule Calls, Raise Hand To Speak
Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced three new features aimed at enhancing the experience of group video calls and make them more interactive. Users of the messaging service will now have the ability to schedule calls ahead of time, participate during calls by raising their hands or reacting, and benefit from improved call management tools.
Schedule Call
Whether you’re arranging a catch-up with the whole family or organising a meeting with coworkers, planning ahead is sometimes necessary. Now, you can schedule calls and invite individuals or groups in advance by tapping the “+” button in your Calls tab and selecting “Schedule call.”
In the Calls tab, you can view and manage all your upcoming calls, along with a list of attendees and call links that you can add to your personal calendar or share with others. Additionally, all participants will receive a notification as the call approaches.
Raise Hand
WhatsApp also launched new tools for users to communicate during group calls. You can now raise your hand to show that you want to speak, or send a reaction/emoji to participate without causing interruptions for other users.
Call Links Upgrade
WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature in call links. When you create a call link, you’ll now get notifications whenever someone joins the call.
This update is being launched worldwide and is currently undergoing a gradual rollout. However, due to the phased release, it might take a while for all WhatsApp users to gain access to these new features. WhatsApp also reiterated that personal calls on the platform are protected by end-to-end encryption.