WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able To Chat Via Usernames Instead Of Phone Numbers — Here's How

WhatsApp may be rolling out a new feature that would facilitate users to find each other and start chatting and making calls through usernames instead of phone numbers.

According to reports, this feature was spotted in a beta version of the app and may give users more privacy if implemented as users would no longer require each other's phone numbers to get acquainted on the messaging platform.

WABetaInfo spotted traces of this feature in one of the latest beta versions of the app for both Android and iOS.

The feature will operate in the same fashion as phone numbers, where users need to type in the username in the search bar to look up the person they want to call or message. Privacy settings may also obscure a user's profile photo in the same way it currently does.