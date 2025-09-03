WhatsApp To Launch Instagram-Style Close-Friend Feature For Status Updates Soon

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new 'Close Friends' feature for status updates in the beta version, similar to Instagram. With the new feature, users can create a private list in the privacy settings. When posting a status, they can choose to share it with everyone or just close friends.

A certain status shared with close friends will have a different colour, making them easy to identify. The feature is aimed at adding more control over sharing status on the platform, according to WABetaInfo.

Similar to Instagram, a status shared with close friends will appear in a different colour. Users will also be given the choice to manage their close friends lists quietly, ensuring user privacy. Other users won’t be notified when they are added or removed from someone’s close friends list.

Status visibility will stay fixed and only those on the approved list at the time of posting a status will be able to view the specific status. To apply new close friends' settings to an already shared status, users will need to manually delete and repost it. This extra step ensures transparency and prevents accidental visibility changes after the original status has been published.

WhatsApp currently gives users three options for Status privacy: share with all contacts, exclude specific people, or share with select users. While the ‘Only Share With’ feature allows limited control for users, the new ‘Close Friends’ option will simplify this by offering a dedicated list in settings.

In addition to this, WhatsApp Beta added a 'My Status' option to the iOS share sheet in the iOS 25.22.83 update. With this move, WhatsApp will let users post photos or videos as status updates from any app.

The latest updates indicate that the new shortcut removes the need to open the app and browse contacts. This move is aimed at speeding up the sharing process. Users can easily edit their status with text, drawings, or emojis before posting. Like Instagram, WhatsApp is trying to give more control to the users about how they want to share their information and with whom.