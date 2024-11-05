WhatsApp To Introduce 'Lists': How To Customise Conversations Using The Feature

WhatsApp had earlier this year introduced chat filters to help users find messages faster. Users could choose between three filters that appeared at the top of their chat list: All, Unread, and Groups.

The messaging platform has now evolved the feature into lists, which will reportedly be available to users in the coming weeks. The custom chat list feature will allow users to arrange their conversations and distinguish between different contact groups. WhatsApp users can also use lists to filter their conversations using custom categories of their choosing.

The new feature aims to help users quickly concentrate on the most important conversations when they need them, whether it’s a list for family, neighbourhood, or work.

The feature will be similar to ‘favourites’, and users can add both groups and one-on-one chats to a list, according to WhatsApp. Additionally, any list users create will appear in the filter bar.