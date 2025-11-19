WhatsApp Tests iOS Beta To Support Multi-Account Login For iPhones

This feature allows users to add up to two WhatsApp accounts on the same device. Users can link a new phone number, an existing WhatsApp account, or a companion account via QR code. Each account keeps its own chats, notifications, and privacy settings completely separate.

WhatsApp has reportedly enhanced its notification system for multi-account support on iOS so that alerts appear even when messages arrive on an inactive account. Each notification distinctly shows which account it belongs to, helping users avoid confusion.

Switching between accounts can be done easily either through the new "Account List" in the settings or by using shortcuts such as pressing and holding or double-tapping the Settings tab.

A brief confirmation message appears each time an account switch is made, providing clear feedback to the user

WhatsApp's multi-account functionality on iOS now includes support for App Lock, requiring Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to access locked accounts when switching between them. Users can remove accounts via the Settings menu and later re-add them, with WhatsApp remembering previously used phone numbers for faster login. This addition enhances security while maintaining ease of account management within the app.

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a feature for iPhone users that will allow them to conveniently manage both personal and work accounts within a single app, improving organisation without sacrificing security. Currently, this functionality is accessible only to a small group of beta testers on iOS, but it is expected to be rolled out to a wider audience in upcoming versions.