WhatsApp Rolls Out New Event Planning Feature To All Group Chats

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to organise events directly within their group chats. According to the American website MacRumors, this tool enables users to plan events, meetings, and social gatherings without leaving the app.

Initially launched in May for 'Communities' groups, the event planning feature has now been extended to all group chats. The change follows the redesign of the Android version of WhatsApp to align more closely with its iOS counterpart.

The Communities feature, introduced in May, allows people with common interests to create groups and use the Events tool for planning meet-ups. This is available on any group chat on WhatsApp.

To create an event, users simply press the "+" button in a group chat and select "Event." They can then add a name, description, start date, location, and a call link for virtual meetings.

Once an event is set up, a notification is sent to all group members. The event also appears in the group's information page, and attendees receive automatic reminders as the event date approaches.