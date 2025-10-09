WhatsApp Releases iOS Beta Version With New Updates: Report — What's New? Details Inside

WhatsApp has rolled out its latest iOS beta via Apple’s TestFlight, upgrading the app to version 25.28.10.73, according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp has begun introducing an interactive feature allowing users to include question boxes in their status updates, now accessible to select beta testers.

For select beta testers, WhatsApp now offers an option to place interactive question boxes within their status updates by using a special sticker over photos or videos. This feature lets users pose any question. It encourages contacts to respond directly from the status view.