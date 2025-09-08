WhatsApp Releases AI-Generated Backgrounds For Video Chats: How To Use And Key Features
Unlike traditional backgrounds, which offer only default images, AI-generated versions allow users to create unique visuals based on their imagination.
WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to personalise their video calls with attractive backgrounds created using artificial intelligence (AI). The new feature, powered by Meta AI, can create unique backgrounds for camera and video calls, based on the prompts and messages entered by the users.
"You can customise your experience to help you feel more comfortable on camera and express yourself in fun ways," wrote Meta-owned WhatsApp in a blog post.
Unlike traditional backgrounds, which offer only default images, AI-generated versions allow users to create unique visuals based on their imagination. You can describe a scene or style in a few words, and Meta AI will turn it into a background for you in real time.
What is AI-generated background in WhatsApp?
WhatsApp has added a new "wand" icon in the camera. When you tap on it, it unlocks a suite of creative tools powered by AR (augmented reality). You can add animated overlays such as confetti, stars, or sparkles.
In addition to this, you can also adjust colour tones, switch backgrounds, enable touch-up and low-light mode. WhatsApp users will also get the flexibility to turn on and off all these effects at any time.
How To Create And Apply AI-Generated Background?
· Go to the camera in your WhatsApp or join a video call.
· Tap the call effects button.
· Select backgrounds.
· Choose "Create with AI".
· Type a few words describing the background you want.
· Meta AI will instantly generate the image without needing external apps or tools.
How to remove AI-generated background?
· Join a video call or open your camera in WhatsApp.
· Click on the "wand" icon.
· Tap on the minus option to remove the background.
Currently, AI-generated backgrounds and Meta AI integrations are available to only a limited WhatsApp users, according to Android Central. Also, access may vary by regions, as many users, even within the same region, may not receive the update immediately.
AI-generated background languages
WhatsApp's AI backgrounds are currently limited to select users and languages, including English, Hindi, Arabic, French, Indonesian, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. Access will gradually expand globally in the coming weeks, the Android Central report added.