WhatsApp Releases AI-Generated Backgrounds For Video Chats: How To Use And Key Features

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to personalise their video calls with attractive backgrounds created using artificial intelligence (AI). The new feature, powered by Meta AI, can create unique backgrounds for camera and video calls, based on the prompts and messages entered by the users.

"You can customise your experience to help you feel more comfortable on camera and express yourself in fun ways," wrote Meta-owned WhatsApp in a blog post.

Unlike traditional backgrounds, which offer only default images, AI-generated versions allow users to create unique visuals based on their imagination. You can describe a scene or style in a few words, and Meta AI will turn it into a background for you in real time.