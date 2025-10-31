Business NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Passkey-Encrypted Backup: What Is It And How To Enable The New Feature
WhatsApp Passkey-Encrypted Backup: What Is It And How To Enable The New Feature

Passkeys let you secure your chat backups using your fingerprint, face, or screen lock.

31 Oct 2025, 09:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
WhatsApp is introducing passkey-encrypted backups for your chats. (Source: WhatsApp)
Scrolling through old WhatsApp chats often feels deeply personal — birthday snapshots, reminisces of friends over the years, voice notes from family, and more. They’re cherished memories, many of which we don’t wish to part from.

However, a new phone or a lost device can change all that in a jiffy. Messages are lost, and so are the memories, which makes safeguarding them all the more important.

Now, WhatsApp had added one more step to protect them. WhatsApp is introducing passkey-encrypted backups for your chats. With passkey protection now available for end-to-end encrypted backups, the hassle of memorising passwords or managing a 64-digit key is gone.

It’s seamless and secure. Passkeys let you secure your chat backups using your fingerprint, face, or screen lock. With a simple tap or glance, the same robust security that safeguards your WhatsApp chats and calls now protects your backups, keeping them secure, accessible, and private.

WhatsApp earlier brought end-to-end encryption for chat backups, ensuring your past messages remain yours. The new passkey-encrypted backups feature offers extra protection for your backups.

According to WhatsApp, the feature will roll out gradually in the coming weeks and months. 

How To Enable Passkey-Encrypted Backups On WhatsApp

To enable the feature, all you need to do is:

  • Go to the WhatsApp app.

  • Navigate to Settings.

  • Go to Chats.

  • Scroll down and tap Chat backup.

  • At the bottom, enable end-to-end encrypted backup.

