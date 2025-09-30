WhatsApp Unveils New Features: Live Photo Sharing, Custom Chat Themes, New Backgrounds And Stickers, More
Apple users can now share Live Photos on iOS, while Android users can share Motion Photos.
WhatsApp has unveiled a number of new features. These include sending and receiving Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, creating new Chat Themes with the help of Meta AI, and the capability to generate call backgrounds using AI.
Among other features introduced are new sticker packs, the ability to scan documents on Android devices, and an improved function for searching within groups.
Here’s a look at all the new features on WhatsApp.
Live And Motion Photos
Apple users can now share Live Photos on iOS, while Android users can share Motion Photos. Live and Motion photos capture moments complete with sound and movement, which allows users to share more vivid moments with friends across platforms.
Custom Chat Themes
WhatsApp had previously launched Chat Themes to personalise user conversations. Now, users can harness Meta AI’s capabilities to design custom chat themes, which offers more creative customisation abilities. However, due to its phased rollout, Meta AI features might not be accessible to all users globally.
New Video Call Backgrounds
With Meta AI, users can now create custom backgrounds for video calls, allowing them to be in their favourite settings. They can also use AI-generated backgrounds for photos and videos taken directly in chats.
New Sticker Packs
WhatsApp has released new sticker packs to make chats more fun and expressive. Users can download stickers from the Fearless Bird, School Days, or Vacation packs, which feature adorable characters for conveying feelings through stickers.
Easier Group Search
Group chat names are often quite unique and imaginative, and with a bunch of different groups on WhatsApp, recalling their names can be quite tough. Now, users can simply search for a name/contact that’s part of a group in their Chats tab, and WhatsApp will show the groups in common.
Document Scanning On Android
While document scanning via WhatsApp was available for iPhone users, it wasn’t there on Android phones earlier. With this new feature, Android users too can now scan, crop, save, and send documents directly through WhatsApp on their devices.