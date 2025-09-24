WhatsApp Messages Can Now Be Translated To Hindi — How To Translate, Languages Included On Android, iPhone

Meta Platforms has announced that it is adding message translation capabilities to its WhatsApp messaging service, designed to facilitate conversations between its over 3 billion users globally who speak different languages and keep them closely connected.

The good news for Indian users is that Hindi is one of the languages WhatsApp has included in its message translation feature, so messages in other languages can be easily translated to Hindi.

“We understand that sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how you truly feel. That’s why we’re excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages,” WhatsApp announced on its blog page.