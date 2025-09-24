WhatsApp Messages Can Now Be Translated To Hindi — How To Translate, Languages Included On Android, iPhone
Meta Platforms has announced that it is adding message translation capabilities to its WhatsApp messaging service, designed to facilitate conversations between its over 3 billion users globally who speak different languages and keep them closely connected.
The good news for Indian users is that Hindi is one of the languages WhatsApp has included in its message translation feature, so messages in other languages can be easily translated to Hindi.
“We understand that sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how you truly feel. That’s why we’re excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages,” WhatsApp announced on its blog page.
How To Do Message Translations On WhatsApp
According to WhatsApp, if users see a message in a language that is different from what they use, they can translate by following the below steps:
Long-press on the message to be translated.
Tap Translate.
Select the language for the message you wish to translate from or to.
Download it to be saved for future translations.
The language translation feature works for one-to-one chats, group conversations, and Channel updates as well. Android users will have the option to enable automatic translation for a whole chat thread, ensuring that all subsequent incoming messages in that discussion are also translated.
As per WhatsApp, translations of messages have been created bearing in mind users’ confidentiality. Translations happen on users’ device only, keeping them out of WhatsApp’s visibility.
WhatsApp’s Language Translations Feature: Which Languages Are Included?
WhatsApp has begun the gradual rollout of message translations to Android and iPhone users. Initially,WhatsApp message translations will be available in a few languages, with plans for additional languages to be included in the future.
For Android users, the feature will currently be available in six languages:
Hindi
English
Spanish
Portuguese
Russian
Arabic
iPhone users will have access to the feature in over 19 languages. WhatsApp hasn’t provided a list of these languages yet.