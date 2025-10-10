WhatsApp Liquid Glass Interface For iPhones — 3 Things That Feel New

WhatsApp has begun rolling out Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface to some iOS users. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s iOS update with version 25.28.75 introduces subtle transparency and layering effects that make elements like the tab bar seem to hover above the main content.

Apple in September released iOS 26 for its eligible devices, including iPhones, and WhatsApp was anticipated to unveil Liquid Glass-inspired elements in the app. It now appears that some users have access to the new features, even as more users will reportedly get it in the coming weeks.

So what’s new with WhatsApp’s latest iOS update. Here are three elements that feel completely redesigned.