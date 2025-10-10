WhatsApp Liquid Glass Interface For iPhones — 3 Things That Feel New
WhatsApp’s update introduces subtle transparency and layering effects to sync with the Liquid Glass design language of iOS 26.
WhatsApp has begun rolling out Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface to some iOS users. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s iOS update with version 25.28.75 introduces subtle transparency and layering effects that make elements like the tab bar seem to hover above the main content.
Apple in September released iOS 26 for its eligible devices, including iPhones, and WhatsApp was anticipated to unveil Liquid Glass-inspired elements in the app. It now appears that some users have access to the new features, even as more users will reportedly get it in the coming weeks.
So what’s new with WhatsApp’s latest iOS update. Here are three elements that feel completely redesigned.
WhatsApp Tab Bar
The tab bar in WhatsApp has been revamped to sync with the Liquid Glass design language of iOS 26. A semi-transparent surface slightly blurs the content behind it, and there are smooth animations when tapping on icons, which enhance fluidity and interactivity. The transparency and background effects automatically adjust to light and dark themes. The currently active tab (which a user is working on) also dynamically adjusts its width, making it stand out while not disturbing the surrounding tabs.
WhatsApp Keyboard, Buttons
The new WhatsApp keyboard features a translucent, reflective design, with the keys creating an impression of depth. The keyboard adapts to the chat background, and the translucent design dynamically interacts with the content beneath it. The app’s buttons also have a semi-translucent look that reflects the background and feature smooth animations when pressed.
WhatsApp Context Menu
The context menu has a translucent, glass-like look that also reflects background content, making it look more modern. There are animations at play in the context menu too and the transparency adapts as well, making the experience more responsive and engaging. Overall, WhatsApp’s Liquid Glass-inspired redesign across different elements of the app complements the overall design language of iOS 26.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has also resolved various bugs impacting the Liquid Glass interface, which has improved both stability and performance. As WhatsApp works to further refine and optimise the interface, users can expect additional fixes and improvements in future updates as well.