WhatsApp Introduces New Text Formatting Options, Here's How To Use Them
These formatting options are not only available in individual and group chats but also extend to Channels, where admins can utilise them.
In a recent update, WhatsApp has rolled out four new text formatting options, adding to the existing ones like Bold, Strikethrough, Italic, and Monospace.
These features are now available to all users on iOS, Android, Web, and the Mac desktop app, facilitating better communication through enhanced text formatting.
new text formatting shortcuts have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/nwNXzN4qZt— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 21, 2024
WhatsApp New Text Formatting Options
The new formatting options include:
Bulleted Lists:
Bulleted lists help to show steps in a process or important points.
You can make a bulleted list by typing a dash (-) and a space before the message.
Numbered Lists:
Numbered lists are good for showing steps in order or summarising events.
To make a numbered list, type a number followed by a period and a space.
Block Quote:
Block quotes make important text stand out in messages.
You can use a block quote by typing a greater than symbol (>) and a space.
Inline Code:
Inline code helps to highlight specific information within a sentence.
To use inline code, wrap text with the ` symbol.
The shortcuts aim to make message formatting more user-friendly, particularly beneficial for those using WhatsApp for official communications.