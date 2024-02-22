WhatsApp Introduces New Text Formatting Options, Here's How To Use Them

NDTV ProfitTechnologyWhatsApp Introduces New Text Formatting Options, Here's How To Use Them
These formatting options are not only available in individual and group chats but also extend to Channels, where admins can utilise them.

22 Feb 2024, 11:25 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

In a recent update, WhatsApp has rolled out four new text formatting options, adding to the existing ones like Bold, Strikethrough, Italic, and Monospace.

These features are now available to all users on iOS, Android, Web, and the Mac desktop app, facilitating better communication through enhanced text formatting.

WhatsApp New Text Formatting Options

The new formatting options include:

Bulleted Lists:

  • Bulleted lists help to show steps in a process or important points.

  • You can make a bulleted list by typing a dash (-) and a space before the message.

Numbered Lists:

  • Numbered lists are good for showing steps in order or summarising events.

  • To make a numbered list, type a number followed by a period and a space.

Block Quote:

  • Block quotes make important text stand out in messages.

  • You can use a block quote by typing a greater than symbol (>) and a space.

Inline Code:

  • Inline code helps to highlight specific information within a sentence.

  • To use inline code, wrap text with the ` symbol.

These formatting options are not only available in individual and group chats but also extend to Channels, where admins can utilise them. The shortcuts aim to make message formatting more user-friendly, particularly beneficial for those using WhatsApp for official communications.

