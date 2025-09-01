WhatsApp Fixes iOS, Mac ‘Zero Click’ Bug Used In Targeted Attacks On Apple Devices

Meta-owned WhatsApp has fixed a major security bug in its iOS and Mac apps, which was being used to hack Apple devices. It targeted specific users in a stealthy way. The bug is tracked as CVE-2025-5517, according to WhatsApp.

This bug, also known as a ‘zero-click’ bug, was working with another Apple flaw, labelled as CVE-2025-43300, WhatsApp said on Friday.

Apple called the attack “extremely sophisticated” and noted that it was aimed at certain individuals only, according to a report by US technology news platform TechCrunch. WhatsApp confirmed that dozens of users were hit due to the bug and the issue has now been fixed.

Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, who heads Amnesty International’s Security Lab, called the attack an “advanced spyware campaign” on X. He said it used “zero-click” flaws to silently target users since late May, needing no user interaction to compromise the device.

“New zero-click exploit used to hack WhatsApp users. WhatsApp has just sent out a round of threat notifications to individuals they believe were targeted by an advanced spyware campaign in the past 90 days. Seek out expert help if you have received this alert,” Cearbhaill’s X post read.