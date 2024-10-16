WhatsApp Banned Over 84 Lakh Indian Accounts In August 2024, Check Key Details

WhatsApp banned over 84.58 lakh Indian accounts in August, citing violation of its privacy policies, and complaints from users, according to the platform's latest monthly transparency report.

The report was published in compliance with India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which requires platforms to provide details on their content moderation efforts.

Of the 84,58,000 accounts banned during August, 16.61 lakh were identified by WhatsApp’s automated systems even before any user complaints were received. These systems detect suspicious patterns, such as bulk messaging or other unusual activities, often early signs of scams or abuse.

According to the report that pertains to information from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, WhatsApp received 10,707 user complaints through its grievance mechanism, covering issues such as ban appeals, product support, account support and safety concerns. The platform took action on 93 of these reports.

The grievances were submitted by users through email and postal correspondence to WhatsApp’s India Grievance Officer.