WhatsApp Banned Over 84 Lakh Indian Accounts In August 2024, Check Key Details
Of the 84,58,000 accounts banned during August, 16.61 lakh were identified by WhatsApp’s automated systems.
WhatsApp banned over 84.58 lakh Indian accounts in August, citing violation of its privacy policies, and complaints from users, according to the platform's latest monthly transparency report.
The report was published in compliance with India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which requires platforms to provide details on their content moderation efforts.
Of the 84,58,000 accounts banned during August, 16.61 lakh were identified by WhatsApp’s automated systems even before any user complaints were received. These systems detect suspicious patterns, such as bulk messaging or other unusual activities, often early signs of scams or abuse.
According to the report that pertains to information from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, WhatsApp received 10,707 user complaints through its grievance mechanism, covering issues such as ban appeals, product support, account support and safety concerns. The platform took action on 93 of these reports.
The grievances were submitted by users through email and postal correspondence to WhatsApp’s India Grievance Officer.
In addition to addressing user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp employs various tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform.
Emphasis is on prevention, as it is deemed more effective to stop harmful activities before they occur rather than to detect them after the damage.
The abuse detection system operates at three stages of an account’s lifecycle—during registration, throughout messaging, and in response to negative feedback received through user reports and blocks. A team of analysts enhances these systems by evaluating edge cases.
Why WhatsApp Bans Accounts
The Meta-owned instant messaging app typically bans accounts for various reasons, including violation of the terms of its services—sending spam or engaging in bulk messaging. Accounts involved in illegal activities, as per Indian laws, are also banned. Further, WhatsApp takes actions based on user complaints over instances of abuse, harassment or inappropriate behaviour.
What The New IT Rules, 2021, Say?
As per the Information Technology Rules, 2021, digital platforms with a cluster of more than 50 lakh users are required to publish a monthly compliance report. This must include information on customer complaints that companies have received and the team's response to those complaints.