The Late-Night Email To Tim Cook That Set The Apple Watch Saga In Motion

Kiani immigrated from Iran when he was 9 and started Masimo in 1989, five years after the original Mac went on sale. While his company now has thousands of workers globally, a market valuation of $6 billion and annual revenue of about $2 billion, Kiani says Masimo started as an underdog just like Apple. He says he took out a second mortgage in his 20s to fund development of the startup in his garage. Though there was already medical gear to monitor blood oxygen, Kiani’s breakthrough was tracking it during movement or on people with weak pulses — key features for mass-market wearable devices.