What Is NVIDIA DGX Spark: The World’s Smallest AI Supercomputer Delivered To Elon Musk

NVIDIA has started rolling out the DGX Spark, described as the world’s smallest AI supercomputer. The company’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivered the DGX Spark to Elon Musk at SpaceX on Oct. 13, marking a major step in bringing advanced AI computing out of the data centre and into the hands of individuals.

The DGX Spark combines NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, CUDA libraries and AI software, all packed into a compact desktop device.

This week, NVIDIA and its partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, HPI, Lenovo and MSI, will start shipping DGX Spark systems.