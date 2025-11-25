What Is Genesis Mission? All You Need To Know About Trump's New AI Project

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, Nov. 24, creating the “Genesis Mission”. It is a Federal programme designed to accelerate innovation through artificial intelligence.

The new executive order unveiling the Genesis Mission lays out a comprehensive plan to enhance computational capacity, broaden access to extensive federal datasets and advance impactful AI applications, especially within scientific research.

“The Genesis Mission will dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development,” the order said as per an NBC News report.

Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, has been appointed to lead the initiative.

“Priority areas of focus include the greatest scientific challenges of our time that can dramatically improve our Nation’s national, economic, and health security, including biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear fission and fusion energy, space exploration, quantum information science, and semiconductors and microelectronics,” mentioned the White House fact sheet on the project.