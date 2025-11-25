What Is Genesis Mission? All You Need To Know About Trump's New AI Project
The US government has unveiled the ‘Genesis Mission’, a national initiative aimed at harnessing Federal research and data resources to develop advanced AI systems.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, Nov. 24, creating the “Genesis Mission”. It is a Federal programme designed to accelerate innovation through artificial intelligence.
The new executive order unveiling the Genesis Mission lays out a comprehensive plan to enhance computational capacity, broaden access to extensive federal datasets and advance impactful AI applications, especially within scientific research.
“The Genesis Mission will dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development,” the order said as per an NBC News report.
Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, has been appointed to lead the initiative.
“Priority areas of focus include the greatest scientific challenges of our time that can dramatically improve our Nation’s national, economic, and health security, including biotechnology, critical materials, nuclear fission and fusion energy, space exploration, quantum information science, and semiconductors and microelectronics,” mentioned the White House fact sheet on the project.
Utilising the advanced computing facilities of the Department of Energy’s national labs, the mission aims to unlock Federal datasets and enable enhanced AI experimentation, which Kratsios predicts will shorten the timeline for breakthrough scientific results, according to a Bloomberg report.
“The Order directs the Department of Energy to create a closed-loop AI experimentation platform that integrates our Nation’s world-class supercomputers and unique data assets to generate scientific foundation models and power robotic laboratories,” the White House fact sheet said.
Collaborations with industry leaders such as Nvidia, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Advanced Micro Devices will enhance supercomputing capabilities at the national laboratories, the Bloomberg report added, citing a senior administration official who spoke anonymously.
The order assigns Secretary of Energy Chris Wright the task of creating the “American Science and Security Platform”. It aims to consolidate critical infrastructure to deliver computing resources and datasets essential for training AI systems.
“The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets — the world’s largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments — to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs,” the order said, according to NBC News.
The Genesis Mission directs the Secretary of Energy to utilise the National Laboratories to bring together the nation’s leading scientists, the most advanced computing power and extensive scientific data into a unified system for collaborative research.