What Is Fault Tolerant Quantum Computing? IBM, AMD's Joint Project That Will Correct Errors In Real Time
Quantum computers employ exponential speed and processing power in calculations, leading to expanded possibilities compared to a classical computer.
IBM and AMD are partnering to develop 'fault-tolerant quantum computing', according to a press release by the former. IBM will be combining its expertise in quantum computing with AMD's background in supercomputers to create 'quantum-centric supercomputing.'
"AMD and IBM are collaborating to develop scalable, open-source platforms that could redefine the future of computing, leveraging IBM's leadership in developing the world's most performant quantum computers and software, and AMD's leadership in high-performance computing and AI accelerators," the release said.
What Are Quantum Computers?
Unlike their classical counterparts, quantum computers process data that goes beyond the binary ones and zeroes format. They represent information in the format of the quantum mechanical laws of natures.
Computers uses 'bits' which act like 'on' and 'off' switches, representing the data—be it an image, a sound or text. This data is used to make calculations by a central processing unit that give the user their desired output.
While classical computers uses a string of bits, represented by rows of '1's and '0's to execute functions, quantum computing follows the law of superposition, where data is represented by 'qbits' instead of 'bits'.
A 'qbit' can be a '0' or a '1' or both at the same, this means that a quantum computer has a larger number of possibilities when it comes to executing functions as compared to a classical computer.
Another law that governs qbits is the law of entanglement where they get linked in a way where they influence one another or get 'entangled'. It takes place irrespective of their distance to each other. This means that quantum computers can use qbits to perform complex calculations in tandem, or all at once, leading to an exponential speed in calculations.
Errors And Limitations Of Quantum Computing
The qbit's properties of superposition and entaglement which make it special, also make it very sensitive and hence — vulnerable. This vulnerability leads to the dangers of noise and decoherence .
Decoherence refers to qbits getting "impure" and losing their unique properties due to interactions with its surroundings, such as vibrations, temperature changes, and stray photos. This eventually leads to the qbit fade into either a one or a zero, leading to the failure of calculations.
Noise refers to the impurities themselves, which cause decoherence. It can be the slight introduction of heat as even absolute zero-adjacent temperature can cause decoherence, or it could be something that seems as trivial as slight imperfection in the material used to build the computer.
These rogue agents can make the results of quantum calculations unreliable.
Fault Tolerant Quantum Computing
IBM and AMD hope to integrate the latter's supercomputer CPUs, graphical processing units and Field Programmable Gate Array with the former's quantum computers to create 'quantum-supercomputers'.
AMD's supercomputer would function like bones of a skeleton that hold the skin and organs or the 'qbits' in place by correcting these in real time, keeping them from collapsing. The two entities have reported that they may be able to achieve quantum computing by the end of the decade.
Applications
Quantum computing can be used to run simulations down to the molecular level, thus ramping up drug discovery and related innovation. It can figure out how a drug can bind to a protein, leading to better vaccines or medicines with fewer side effects.
The speed and computational power also have applications in logistics and supply chains as well as in financial markets. They can engage in modelling and computation to assess risks and advise investors on how to build their portfolios.