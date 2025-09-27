Weekly Tech Wrap: Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Debut, WhatsApp Message Translations, ChatGPT Pulse, And More
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.
The week saw multiple mobile launches, including the likes of Vivo V60 Lite and a 'Magic Back Screen'-equipped Xiaomi 17 Pro series. Also, Perplexity introduced its Comet desktop browser in India, along with releasing a new Email Assistant; OpenAI debuted ChatGPT Pulse; and WhatsApp integrated message translation capabilities in several languages.
Here's your weekly tech wrap:
Perplexity Launches Comet Desktop Browser, Email Assistant
Perplexity introduced its Comet browser in India, starting with the desktop version for both Windows and macOS. The Android application was opened for pre-registration. Comet is currently available only to Perplexity Pro subscribers. The company also launched its new Email Assistant, accessible to Perplexity Max subscribers. The feature aims to assist users in composing, organising, and overseeing emails more effectively.
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Released, To Power Oppo Find X9, Vivo X300
MediaTek unveiled its new Dimensity 9500 chipset, which includes the ninth-generation NPU 990 aimed at improving AI capabilities. The Dimensity 9500 is set to power the forthcoming Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300, which are expected to be unveiled next month.
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Get Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Converter
Recent teasers shared by Vivo indicate that the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will feature a Zeiss 2.35x telephoto converter, also known as a teleconverter. This teleconverter modifies the focal length of the 200MP telephoto camera while preserving image quality.
WhatsApp Gets Message Translation Feature
WhatsApp introduced message translations for users on Android and iPhone. While Android users can currently translate six languages, the capability will include 19 languages for iPhone users. “We’re excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages,” WhatsApp said.
Facebook Dating Introduces New AI Features
Facebook Dating is introducing two new features: dating assistant and Meet Cute. These features are designed to facilitate connections with potential matches while steering clear of excessive swiping or the need to pay for a service.
Vivo V60 Lite Launched
Vivo launched its newest mid-range device, the Vivo V60 Lite, in Taiwan. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, the Vivo V60 Lite features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Amoled display, 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, 32MP front camera, and 6,500mAh battery.
Instagram Reaches 3 Billion Active Monthly Users
Instagram reached three billion monthly users, as noted by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, “Fun milestone update for anyone keeping count: Instagram now has 3 billion monthly actives!”
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Debut With Secondary Rear Display
The Xiaomi 17 Pro series made its debut featuring a “Magic Back Screen". The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max both have a rear M10 display that can be utilised for taking selfies with the rear camera, gaming, alarm settings, media playback, creating AI-generated portraits, and more.
OpenAI Releases ChatGPT Pulse
OpenAI introduced a new feature to ChatGPT called Pulse. ChatGPT Pulse creates personalised reports overnight, providing users with visual summaries with the goal of positioning ChatGPT as a go-to resource each morning.