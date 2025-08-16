Weekly Tech Wrap: ‘Trustworthy’ Elon Musk, iPhone 17 Price Hike, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Tease, Vivo V60 Launch
Here’s a recap of this week’s smartphone launches, tech news, and announcements.
This week saw the spat between Elon Musk and Sam Altman overflowing on social, with Musk saying ChatGPT found him more trustworthy. Another analyst indicated a potential iPhone 17 price hike, Google teased its Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Oppo K13 Turbo series and Vivo V60 launched.
iPhone 17 Prices May Rise
Jeff Pu, an analyst with GF Securities, indicated that the forthcoming iPhone 17 models are “likely” to have higher prices than the iPhone 16 models in the US. Pu attributed the potential price increase to the tariffs on iPhones imported from countries like China and India.
Jon Prosser’s iPhone 17 Pro Renders
Undeterred by Apple’s earlier legal action, YouTuber Jon Prosser released another video showcasing new renders of the iPhone 17 Pro. The video was posted on Prosser’s YouTube channel Front Page Tech.
Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Launched
Oppo introduced K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro smartphones equipped with a cooling fan. The K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the K13 Turbo Pro has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. They include a 50MP main camera, 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP front camera.
Grok 4 Becomes Free
In the wake of GPT-5 launch by OpenAI, Elon Musk’s xAI announced that Grok 4 is free for all users. Grok 4 now provides broader access to everyone “for a limited time.”
Apple To Launch Improved Siri With App Intents
Apple may introduce its enhanced Siri with app-intent functionalities in the coming year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to deliver its new App Intents feature alongside the improved Siri next spring.
Vivo V60 Launched
The Vivo V60 made its debut, with Vivo claiming it is “India’s slimmest smartphone in the 6,500mAh battery category.” Its standout feature is the camera system: 50MP Zeiss main camera, 50MP Zeiss telephoto, Zeiss ultrawide, plus a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle selfie camera.
Elon Musk ‘More Trustworthy’
Elon Musk shared a screenshot of his conversation with Sam Altman’s ChatGPT. Musk inquired of ChatGPT to determine who was more trustworthy between him and Altman. In response, ChatGPT indicated that Musk was more trustworthy.
Samsung Beats Apple
For the first time, Samsung overtook Apple in the super-premium smartphone segment (devices priced above Rs 70,000) in India. With a 49% market share, Samsung became the leading company, slightly ahead of Apple’s 48%.
Google Teases Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Google teased its Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a new video. The teaser provides clear views of the 10 Pro Fold, highlighting its slim bezels and profile featuring the camera module, along with its folded and unfolded state.
Samsung Releases One UI 8
Samsung released the One UI 8 update, based on Android 16, for the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select regions. At present, it is available for owners of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.