Weekly Tech Wrap: SharePoint Attack, Realme 15 Pro Launch, Google Pixel 10 Pro Tease, iOS 26 Beta Release
Recap of major smartphone launches and teasers, tech news and announcements from this week.
This past week saw tech major Microsoft alerting organisations about the SharePoint attack, while Apple released the first public beta of iOS 26. Pixel 10 Pro was officially teased by Google, and Realme 15 Pro,Realme 15, and iQOO Z10R were released as well.
Here's a recap of major smartphone launches and teasers, tech news, and announcements from this week.
Microsoft Alert Over SharePoint Attack
Microsoft alerted government agencies and businesses about "active attacks" aimed at SharePoint server software. The company indicated that the vulnerabilities were specific to SharePoint servers used by various government entities and business organisations, and the cloud-based SharePoint Online in Microsoft 365 was not impacted.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Officially Teased
Google confirmed the launch of its upcoming Pixel 10 lineup. The tech giant silently refreshed its online store homepage, with the announcement: "Google Pixel 10 Pro. Coming Aug. 21." It also announced that Google Store Plus subscribers will get a Pixel 10 offer if they sign up by Aug. 19.
Realme 15 Pro, Realme 15 Launched
The week saw the launch of Realme 15 Pro and Realme 15. The Realme 15 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and triple 50MP cameras, while the Realme 15 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset. Both feature a 4D curve+ "hyperglow" Amoled display with144Hz refresh rate, 7,000mAh battery, and IP69 rating.
iQOO Z10R Launched
The iQOO Z10R was launched in India with a 32MP 4K selfie camera plus a Sony IMX882 4K OIS primary rear camera. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, has a 6.77-inch quad-curved Amoled display and comes with AI-powered features.
Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta
Apple launched the first public beta of iOS 26, which was presented at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2025. Users can now download this new beta version and experience the latest features and design modifications. iOS 26 brings in a new "Liquid Glass"-like appearance for icons and other elements, Photos updates, accessibility features, and other changes.
Meta AI-Powered Voice Chat Coming To WhatsApp
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that enables Android users to engage in live voice chats with Meta AI by going to the chat screen and choosing the waveform icon. This feature is currently available for some beta testers and is expected to be made available widely later, as per WABetaInfo.
Launching Soon: Redmi Note 14 SE, Moto G86 Power, Vivo T4R
This week saw some upcoming smartphone launches teased. The Redmi Note 14 SE will launch on July 28 with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, triple rear cameras and a 5,110mAh battery.
The Moto G86 Power is set to be unveiled on July 30, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 6720mAh battery and 5OMP Sony-LYT600 camera.
The Vivo T4R, launching July 31, is tipped to be "India's slimmest quad curved display phone" and will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor.