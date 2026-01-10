Weekly Tech Wrap: Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Series Launched, 200MP iPhones, Galaxy S26 Price Hike, More

The first full week of 2026 had smartphones stamped all over it. It brought a slew of phone launches in India: Oppo brought forth the A6 Pro, Xiaomi the Redmi Note 15, followed by the Realme 16 Pro lineup, Oppo Reno 15 series, and the Poco M8 5G.

At CES 2026, Motorola unveiled the Razr Fold, even as Samsung showcased its Galaxy Z TriFold and Clicks the Communicator. Potential price bumps for the iPhone 18 chip and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series made for some not-so-good news as well.