Weekly Tech Wrap: Nano Banana Pro Release, iPhone 18 Timeline, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro Launched
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.
“You went bananas for Nano Banana. Now, meet Nano Banana Pro,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai playfully remarked on X when he introduced the all-new Gemini 3 Pro Image this week — and the world began creating otherworldly pictures. In other news, a major Cloudflare outage had people scratching their heads over “Please Unblock Challenges.Cloudflare.com to Proceed” and the iPhone 18 series is set to get its “biggest makeover yet,” as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Among devices launched this week were the Oppo Find X9 series, Lava Agni 4, and Realme GT 8 Pro.
Apple iPhone 18 Release Schedule Tipped
Apple is preparing for its biggest iPhone overhaul to date, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple may introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold in fall 2026. About six months later, the lineup would expand with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and potentially an updated iPhone Air.
X Introduces ‘Chat’
X has debuted the beta of its enhanced Direct Messaging tool, dubbed “Chat.” This update adds end-to-end encryption for texts and attachments, along with options for vanishing messages, video/voice calling, and stronger privacy features. “Chat” is now live on iOS and web platforms, with Android support coming shortly.
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Debut In India
Oppo revealed the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 in India through a live online event. These premium flagships boast Hasselblad-optimised cameras, advanced features, and AI integrations. The Find X9 Pro also pairs with a Hasselblad Professional Imaging Kit, converting its telephoto lens into a 23cm add-on with dual mounting choices.
Cloudflare Outage Cripples Online Services
A significant Cloudflare outage triggered broad internet chaos, briefly taking down or slowing access to numerous major sites and apps. Among the impacted were X, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Canva, Discord, and more. Rather than a simple outage notice, countless users faced a baffling Cloudflare prompt — “Please Unblock Challenges.Cloudflare.com to Proceed” — which went viral online.
WhatsApp Tests Dual-Account Support On iOS
WhatsApp is testing a fresh iOS feature that lets iPhone owners log into multiple profiles from one device. The dual-account option enables effortless addition and toggling between two WhatsApp profiles, something Android users have enjoyed for a while.
Lava Unveils Agni 4
Lava introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, delivering premium specs at a budget-friendly price. Highlights include the new Vayu AI companion, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, twin rear cameras, and a robust 5,000mAh battery.
Realme GT 8 Pro Lands In India
Realme brought the GT 8 Pro to India after its China premiere on Oct. 21. The powerhouse flagship impresses with a Ricoh GR-tuned camera array, the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a specialised HyperVision AI processor, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.
Google Drops Nano Banana Pro
Google updated its viral Nano Banana AI model with substantial enhancements. Powered by Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro offers sharper text handling, deeper contextual awareness, expanded artistic options, and beyond. The AI generator is exploding on social feeds, with hyper-realistic pics overwhelming users’ streams.