Weekly Tech Wrap: Nano Banana Pro Release, iPhone 18 Timeline, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro Launched

“You went bananas for Nano Banana. Now, meet Nano Banana Pro,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai playfully remarked on X when he introduced the all-new Gemini 3 Pro Image this week — and the world began creating otherworldly pictures. In other news, a major Cloudflare outage had people scratching their heads over “Please Unblock Challenges.Cloudflare.com to Proceed” and the iPhone 18 series is set to get its “biggest makeover yet,” as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Among devices launched this week were the Oppo Find X9 series, Lava Agni 4, and Realme GT 8 Pro.