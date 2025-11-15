Weekly Tech Wrap: $230 iPhone Pocket, OnePlus 15 Introduced, Red Dead Redemption On Android, iOS, Netflix
This week’s top tech news, phone launches, and announcements.
This week saw some really mixed tech releases: some stunning, others bizarre. The ones that shined were the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition, which comes with all the bells and whistles of racing — Aston Martin Racing Green finish, silver wing logo, and Aramco F1 Team branding. The other was the OnePlus 15, which launched in India. The bizarre one came right off the Apple stable in the form of iPhone Pocket. Among other news, ChatGPT introduced group chats, Google is working on AI notification summaries for Pixels, and Red Dead Redemption will soon arrive on mobile devices and Netflix.
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition Launched
Realme launched the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition in China, fusing flagship performance with Formula 1-inspired design. This special edition shares the same internal specifications as the standard GT 8 Pro but stands out with an Aston Martin Racing Green finish, silver wing logo, and Aramco F1 Team branding on the back, along with a themed case and an F1 car-shaped SIM tray.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected In January 2026
Samsung is reportedly sticking to its annual timeline, with the Galaxy S26 series expected to launch in late January 2026 at an Unpacked event, followed by retail availability in February. The schedule was confirmed by Samsung Electronics, according to South Korean outlet ChosunBiz.
Apple Launches $230 iPhone Pocket By Issey Miyake
Apple introduced the iPhone Pocket, a cross-body pouch priced at $230. Designed by the Issey Miyake Design Studio — known for Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtlenecks — the accessory comes in a 3D-knitted ribbed mesh construction and can hold an iPhone, AirPods, and small essentials. It also came with a whole lot of mixed reviews on how expensive an “iPhone sock” could be!
Google Pixels To Get AI Notification Summaries
Google is working on a new update to Pixel phones, introducing AI-powered notification summaries that condense long chat threads into concise overviews. The update also extends real-time scam detection beyond Google Messages to supported third-party apps like Telegram and Discord on Pixel 6 and later models.
Microsoft Discloses ‘Whisper Leak’ Vulnerability In AI Chatbots
Microsoft revealed a security flaw called Whisper Leak that affects most server-hosted AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini. The side-channel attack analyses metadata in network traffic — even when TLS encryption is active — to infer conversation topics without decrypting content.
OnePlus 15 Launched In India
OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 15 in India as its latest flagship, succeeding the OnePlus 13. It features a refined design with ultra-thin bezels, a flat camera module with triple 50MP sensors, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 7,300mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.
ChatGPT Rolls Out Group Chat Feature
OpenAI launched group chats in ChatGPT, enabling users to include the AI in shared conversations with friends, family, or colleagues. The feature, now rolling out in select regions, supports collaborative planning, decision-making, and brainstorming in a shared chat space.
Red Dead Redemption Coming To Android, iOS, Netflix
Rockstar Games has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will launch on Android, iOS, and modern consoles on Dec. 2. The mobile versions include touch-optimised controls. Also, Netflix subscribers will get access to both titles at no extra cost via the app.