Weekly Tech Wrap: $230 iPhone Pocket, OnePlus 15 Introduced, Red Dead Redemption On Android, iOS, Netflix

This week saw some really mixed tech releases: some stunning, others bizarre. The ones that shined were the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Edition, which comes with all the bells and whistles of racing — Aston Martin Racing Green finish, silver wing logo, and Aramco F1 Team branding. The other was the OnePlus 15, which launched in India. The bizarre one came right off the Apple stable in the form of iPhone Pocket. Among other news, ChatGPT introduced group chats, Google is working on AI notification summaries for Pixels, and Red Dead Redemption will soon arrive on mobile devices and Netflix.